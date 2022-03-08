Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) Upgraded at StockNews.com

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Monday.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $16.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, B. Riley raised Intercept Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.87.

NASDAQ ICPT traded up $0.44 during trading on Monday, hitting $13.81. The stock had a trading volume of 592,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 801,948. The company has a market capitalization of $408.04 million, a PE ratio of -4.78 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.05. Intercept Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $11.60 and a twelve month high of $25.27.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.25) by $0.02. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.58) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Intercept Pharmaceuticals will post -2.65 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 98,837.5% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,915 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 7,907 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $171,000. Quilter Plc acquired a new position in Intercept Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $178,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $180,000. Finally, PAX Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $193,000. Institutional investors own 76.16% of the company’s stock.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the research, development and commercialization of novel therapeutics in treating chronic liver diseases. Its product pipeline includes OCALIVA which is used for the treatment of biliary cholangitis, nonalcoholic steatohepatitis, sclerosing cholangitis and biliary atresia.

