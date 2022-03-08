Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.000-$3.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.970. The company issued revenue guidance of $975 million-$975 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $966.45 million.

Several research firms recently issued reports on IPAR. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Inter Parfums from $104.00 to $99.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. DA Davidson reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $131.00 price objective on shares of Inter Parfums in a report on Friday. BWS Financial raised their price objective on shares of Inter Parfums from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. StockNews.com raised shares of Inter Parfums from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Inter Parfums from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $112.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Inter Parfums presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $116.75.

Get Inter Parfums alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ IPAR opened at $80.47 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $96.41 and its 200-day moving average is $88.02. The stock has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.37 and a beta of 1.04. Inter Parfums has a twelve month low of $67.00 and a twelve month high of $108.35. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.12. Inter Parfums had a net margin of 9.94% and a return on equity of 11.92%. The company had revenue of $210.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $171.25 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Inter Parfums will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This is a positive change from Inter Parfums’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Inter Parfums’s payout ratio is presently 36.50%.

In other news, insider Philippe Benacin sold 19,000 shares of Inter Parfums stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.89, for a total value of $1,726,910.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Pelayo Frederic Garcia sold 645 shares of Inter Parfums stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $69,015.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,043 shares of company stock worth $2,621,409 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 44.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Inter Parfums by 30.6% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 97,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,453,000 after purchasing an additional 22,898 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Inter Parfums by 178.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 139,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,042,000 after purchasing an additional 89,404 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Inter Parfums by 51.6% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 82,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,842,000 after purchasing an additional 28,166 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Inter Parfums by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 53,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,713,000 after purchasing an additional 4,365 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Inter Parfums by 86.3% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 26,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,829,000 after buying an additional 12,253 shares in the last quarter. 54.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Inter Parfums (Get Rating)

Inter Parfums, Inc engages in the business of manufacturing, marketing, and distributing wide array of fragrances and related products. It operates through the European Based Operations and United States Based Operations segments. The European Based Operations segment conducts primarily in France. The United States Based Operations segment includes the sale of prestige brand name fragrances.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Inter Parfums Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inter Parfums and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.