Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Holdings Raised by Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc.

Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,517 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,942 shares during the period. Intel comprises about 1.4% of Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $3,889,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in INTC. Achmea Investment Management B.V. lifted its stake in Intel by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 345,126 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $18,388,000 after acquiring an additional 2,862 shares in the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA lifted its stake in Intel by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 75,736 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $4,035,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC lifted its stake in Intel by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 137,733 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $7,339,000 after acquiring an additional 22,975 shares in the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in Intel by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 55,520 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,958,000 after acquiring an additional 6,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Generation Investment Management LLP lifted its stake in Intel by 75.1% in the 3rd quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 12,392,297 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $660,262,000 after acquiring an additional 5,313,431 shares in the last quarter. 61.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 5,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $44.27 per share, for a total transaction of $247,912.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 3,863 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.81, for a total value of $188,553.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $44.00 price objective on Intel in a research note on Monday, February 14th. StockNews.com downgraded Intel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Credit Suisse Group set a $70.00 price target on Intel in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. DZ Bank downgraded Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Intel from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.83.

Shares of Intel stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $47.66. 1,769,674 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,220,644. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.71. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $43.63 and a 52 week high of $68.49. The firm has a market cap of $194.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.65, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.55.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The chip maker reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.19. Intel had a return on equity of 25.52% and a net margin of 25.14%. The firm had revenue of $19.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.52 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $0.365 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. This is a boost from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. Intel’s payout ratio is 30.04%.

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

