Integral Acquisition Corp 1 (NASDAQ:INTEU) Short Interest Update

Integral Acquisition Corp 1 (NASDAQ:INTEU – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 25.0% from the January 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Integral Acquisition Corp 1 in the 4th quarter valued at $9,036,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Integral Acquisition Corp 1 in the fourth quarter worth about $5,637,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Integral Acquisition Corp 1 during the fourth quarter worth about $2,546,000. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Integral Acquisition Corp 1 in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,505,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in Integral Acquisition Corp 1 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,004,000.

Shares of Integral Acquisition Corp 1 stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,621. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.03. Integral Acquisition Corp 1 has a 1-year low of $9.91 and a 1-year high of $11.03.

