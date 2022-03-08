Intact Financial (TSE:IFC) Hits New 12-Month Low at $25.13

Shares of Intact Financial Co. (TSE:IFC – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$25.13 and last traded at C$185.34, with a volume of 213966 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$187.81.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Intact Financial from C$190.00 to C$200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Intact Financial from C$205.00 to C$215.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Intact Financial from C$187.00 to C$190.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Intact Financial from C$196.00 to C$198.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of Intact Financial from C$219.00 to C$225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intact Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$208.54.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$32.58 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$173.01 and its 200-day moving average is C$169.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.11.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This is an increase from Intact Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Intact Financial’s payout ratio is currently 27.42%.

Intact Financial Company Profile (TSE:IFC)

Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada and the United States. It offers personal auto insurance; insurance for motor homes, recreational vehicles, motorcycles, snowmobiles, and all-terrain vehicles; personal property insurance, such as protection for homes and contents from risks, such as fire, theft, vandalism, water damage, and other damages, as well as personal liability coverage; and property coverage for tenants, condominium owners, non-owner occupied residences, and seasonal residences.

