Insured Finance Trading Down 29.3% This Week (INFI)

Insured Finance (CURRENCY:INFI) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 8th. During the last week, Insured Finance has traded down 29.3% against the dollar. One Insured Finance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0155 or 0.00000040 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Insured Finance has a total market capitalization of $497,821.68 and approximately $5,909.00 worth of Insured Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002587 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001867 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.87 or 0.00043647 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000157 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,571.00 or 0.06650252 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,614.27 or 0.99881320 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.75 or 0.00043320 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.09 or 0.00046785 BTC.

Insured Finance Coin Profile

Insured Finance launched on January 13th, 2021. Insured Finance’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 32,091,162 coins. Insured Finance’s official Twitter account is @InsuredFin

According to CryptoCompare, “Insured Finance is an upcoming crypto-insurance solution that will allow its users to secure comprehensive coverage on their digital asset holdings. Market participants can easily request or provide coverage on a wide variety of cryptocurrency assets. Claims are fully collateralized and payouts are instant. “

Buying and Selling Insured Finance

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insured Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Insured Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Insured Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

