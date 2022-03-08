Insider Selling: XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL) Director Sells 19,000 Shares of Stock

XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL – Get Rating) Director Richard K. Crumly sold 19,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.03, for a total transaction of $1,083,570.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Shares of NASDAQ XPEL traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $56.51. 276,998 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 387,811. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.73. The company has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 49.37 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 2.18. XPEL, Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.03 and a 1-year high of $103.84.
XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.06). XPEL had a net margin of 12.18% and a return on equity of 44.99%. The business had revenue of $70.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that XPEL, Inc. will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut XPEL from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. B. Riley reduced their target price on XPEL from $120.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st.
XPEL, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of automotive products. It offers paint protection, aumototive, and flat glass window films, and plotters. The company was founded on October 14, 2003 and is headquartered in San Antonio, TX.
