Insider Selling: XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL) Director Sells 19,000 Shares of Stock

XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL – Get Rating) Director Richard K. Crumly sold 19,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.03, for a total transaction of $1,083,570.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ XPEL traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $56.51. 276,998 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 387,811. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.73. The company has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 49.37 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 2.18. XPEL, Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.03 and a 1-year high of $103.84.

XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.06). XPEL had a net margin of 12.18% and a return on equity of 44.99%. The business had revenue of $70.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that XPEL, Inc. will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of XPEL by 85.1% in the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,962,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,844,000 after acquiring an additional 901,944 shares during the last quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in XPEL in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,674,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of XPEL by 15.4% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,202,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,195,000 after buying an additional 160,139 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of XPEL by 11.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,267,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,124,000 after buying an additional 128,211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of XPEL by 217.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 166,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,933,000 after acquiring an additional 113,861 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut XPEL from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. B. Riley reduced their target price on XPEL from $120.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st.

XPEL, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of automotive products. It offers paint protection, aumototive, and flat glass window films, and plotters. The company was founded on October 14, 2003 and is headquartered in San Antonio, TX.

