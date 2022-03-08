Insider Selling: Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) EVP Sells 8,096 Shares of Stock

Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO – Get Rating) EVP Kimberly Rutledge sold 8,096 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.75, for a total transaction of $475,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

QTWO opened at $58.74 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $66.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a current ratio of 3.10. The firm has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of -29.37 and a beta of 1.44. Q2 Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.78 and a twelve month high of $116.01.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The technology company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.05. Q2 had a negative net margin of 22.61% and a negative return on equity of 6.22%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.21) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Q2 Holdings, Inc. will post -0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Q2 by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,849 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in shares of Q2 by 1.0% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 20,322 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,629,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Q2 by 1.5% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,570 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,168,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Q2 by 86.9% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 585 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Q2 by 65.5% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 710 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares in the last quarter.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on QTWO. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Q2 from $135.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Q2 from $135.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Q2 from $135.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Q2 from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Q2 from $115.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Q2 currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.50.

Q2 Company Profile

Q2 Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of digital banking and lending solutions. It offers its solutions to financial institutions, financial technology companies, alternative finance companies, and other innovative companies, wishing to incorporate banking into their customer engagement and servicing strategies.

