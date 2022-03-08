Insider Selling: Loblaw Companies Limited (TSE:L) Senior Officer Sells C$2,415,107.37 in Stock

Loblaw Companies Limited (TSE:L – Get Rating) Senior Officer Kieran Barry Columb sold 23,956 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$100.81, for a total transaction of C$2,415,107.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,228,174.70.
Shares of Loblaw Companies stock opened at C$110.75 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$36.94 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.04. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$100.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$95.40. Loblaw Companies Limited has a 52 week low of C$64.60 and a 52 week high of C$110.87.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 30th were paid a dividend of $0.365 per share. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. Loblaw Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.69%.
Loblaw Companies Limited, a food and pharmacy company, engages in the grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, financial services, and wireless mobile products and services businesses in Canada. It operates in two segments, Retail and Financial Services. The Retail segment operates corporate and franchise-owned retail food, and associate-owned drug stores.
