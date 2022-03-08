Insider Selling: Loblaw Companies Limited (TSE:L) Senior Officer Sells C$2,415,107.37 in Stock

Loblaw Companies Limited (TSE:L – Get Rating) Senior Officer Kieran Barry Columb sold 23,956 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$100.81, for a total transaction of C$2,415,107.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,228,174.70.

Shares of Loblaw Companies stock opened at C$110.75 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$36.94 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.04. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$100.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$95.40. Loblaw Companies Limited has a 52 week low of C$64.60 and a 52 week high of C$110.87.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 30th were paid a dividend of $0.365 per share. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. Loblaw Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.69%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on L shares. Cfra downgraded shares of Loblaw Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their price target for the stock from C$85.00 to C$87.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Loblaw Companies from C$118.00 to C$120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. TD Securities boosted their price target on Loblaw Companies from C$110.00 to C$115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Desjardins raised their price objective on Loblaw Companies from C$105.00 to C$110.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Loblaw Companies from C$85.00 to C$100.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$107.30.

Loblaw Companies Limited, a food and pharmacy company, engages in the grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, financial services, and wireless mobile products and services businesses in Canada. It operates in two segments, Retail and Financial Services. The Retail segment operates corporate and franchise-owned retail food, and associate-owned drug stores.

