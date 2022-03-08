Insider Selling: iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC) Director Sells 6,815 Shares of Stock

iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Rating) Director Kevin M. King sold 6,815 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.67, for a total transaction of $904,146.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:IRTC traded down $3.88 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $126.75. 5,688 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 277,714. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.48 and a quick ratio of 3.36. The business’s fifty day moving average is $124.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.77. iRhythm Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $41.66 and a one year high of $147.98.

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($1.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.22) by $0.12. iRhythm Technologies had a negative net margin of 31.40% and a negative return on equity of 34.03%. The firm had revenue of $81.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.33) earnings per share. iRhythm Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that iRhythm Technologies, Inc. will post -3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cim Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iRhythm Technologies during the third quarter worth $388,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in iRhythm Technologies during the second quarter valued at $934,000. Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its position in iRhythm Technologies by 2.0% during the third quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 3,293,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,863,000 after purchasing an additional 63,605 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in iRhythm Technologies by 4.9% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,902,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,384,000 after purchasing an additional 88,698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in iRhythm Technologies by 103,987.5% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 8,319 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. BTIG Research raised shares of iRhythm Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $116.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of iRhythm Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $110.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $130.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, iRhythm Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $156.15.

iRhythm Technologies, Inc engages in the development of monitoring and diagnostic solutions for detection of cardiac arrhythmias. It offers Zio XT, is a wearable patch-based biosensor, which continuously records and stores ECG data from every patient heartbeat for up to 14 consecutive days, and Zio AT, which provides ECG data but also provides physicians with actionable notifications during the wear period.

