Insider Selling: e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) CEO Sells 30,425 Shares of Stock

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Get Rating) CEO Tarang Amin sold 30,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.47, for a total transaction of $774,924.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE ELF traded down $2.07 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $23.05. 633,894 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 502,261. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.88. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.04 and a twelve month high of $33.63. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.66 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.06. e.l.f. Beauty had a net margin of 5.32% and a return on equity of 10.77%. The firm had revenue of $98.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,063,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,184,000 after purchasing an additional 904,144 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty during the 4th quarter worth $19,845,000. abrdn plc boosted its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 72.8% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,394,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,314,000 after purchasing an additional 587,364 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,847,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,727,000 after purchasing an additional 394,192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 88.9% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 793,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,534,000 after purchasing an additional 373,328 shares during the last quarter. 94.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ELF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of e.l.f. Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $34.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.38.

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of cosmetic and skin-care product. It operates through the U.S and International geographical segments. The company focuses on the e-commerce, national retailers, and international business channels. Its product portfolio includes eyes, lips, face, kits, tools, and skin care categories.

