Insider Buying: Hiscox Ltd (LON:HSX) Insider Acquires 18,860 Shares of Stock

Hiscox Ltd (LON:HSX – Get Rating) insider Joanne Musselle acquired 18,860 shares of Hiscox stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 793 ($10.39) per share, for a total transaction of £149,559.80 ($195,964.10).
Shares of LON:HSX opened at GBX 827.20 ($10.84) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of £2.87 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.18. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 931.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 890.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.40. Hiscox Ltd has a fifty-two week low of GBX 763.60 ($10.01) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,002 ($13.13).
The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 5th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This is an increase from Hiscox’s previous dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.93%. Hiscox’s payout ratio is presently 0.28%.
Hiscox Company Profile (Get Rating)
Hiscox Ltd, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Hiscox Retail, Hiscox London Market, Hiscox Re & ILS, and Corporate Centre. It provides commercial insurance for small-and medium-sized businesses, household, media, events and entertainment, high net worth personal lines, fine art, and luxury motor through brokers, other insurers, and distribution partners, as well as directly to businesses online and telephone.
Further Reading
- Cheesecake Factory is Reversing Higher
- Analysts And Institutions Turn On BJ’s Wholesale Club
- Volatility Spikes On Russian Aggression, Equity Markets Reverse
- Morgan Stanley Stock Getting Attractive on the Sell-Off
- First Solar Stock is a Tier 1 U.S. Solar Play
Receive News & Ratings for Hiscox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hiscox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.