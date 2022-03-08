Insider Buying: Hiscox Ltd (LON:HSX) Insider Acquires 18,860 Shares of Stock

Hiscox Ltd (LON:HSX – Get Rating) insider Joanne Musselle acquired 18,860 shares of Hiscox stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 793 ($10.39) per share, for a total transaction of £149,559.80 ($195,964.10).

Shares of LON:HSX opened at GBX 827.20 ($10.84) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of £2.87 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.18. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 931.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 890.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.40. Hiscox Ltd has a fifty-two week low of GBX 763.60 ($10.01) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,002 ($13.13).

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 5th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This is an increase from Hiscox’s previous dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.93%. Hiscox’s payout ratio is presently 0.28%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HSX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Hiscox from GBX 830 ($10.88) to GBX 850 ($11.14) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on shares of Hiscox from GBX 1,045 ($13.69) to GBX 1,075 ($14.09) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “add” rating and issued a GBX 1,060 ($13.89) target price on shares of Hiscox in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 1,027 ($13.46) target price on shares of Hiscox in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Hiscox has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 983.67 ($12.89).

Hiscox Ltd, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Hiscox Retail, Hiscox London Market, Hiscox Re & ILS, and Corporate Centre. It provides commercial insurance for small-and medium-sized businesses, household, media, events and entertainment, high net worth personal lines, fine art, and luxury motor through brokers, other insurers, and distribution partners, as well as directly to businesses online and telephone.

