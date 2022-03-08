Insider Buying: Douglas Elliman Inc (NYSE:DOUG) Director Buys 15,000 Shares of Stock

Douglas Elliman Inc (NYSE:DOUG – Get Rating) Director Michael Liebowitz purchased 15,000 shares of Douglas Elliman stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of 6.68 per share, with a total value of 100,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Michael Liebowitz also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Douglas Elliman alerts:

On Friday, March 4th, Michael Liebowitz purchased 15,000 shares of Douglas Elliman stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of 6.83 per share, with a total value of 102,450.00.

Shares of NYSE:DOUG traded down 0.30 during trading on Monday, hitting 6.58. 635,700 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 596,811. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is 8.33. Douglas Elliman Inc has a 52-week low of 6.50 and a 52-week high of 12.66.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Douglas Elliman in the 4th quarter worth $118,611,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in Douglas Elliman in the 4th quarter worth $1,337,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Douglas Elliman in the 4th quarter worth $2,495,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Douglas Elliman during the 4th quarter worth $121,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in Douglas Elliman during the 4th quarter worth $251,000. 3.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Douglas Elliman in a report on Thursday, February 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.50 target price for the company.

About Douglas Elliman (Get Rating)

Douglas Elliman LLC provides real estate services. The Company offers real estate brokerage, property management and agent services. Douglas Elliman LLC is based in Miami, United States.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Douglas Elliman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Douglas Elliman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.