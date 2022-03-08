Inpex (OTCMKTS:IPXHY) Sets New 1-Year High at $12.30

Shares of Inpex Co. (OTCMKTS:IPXHY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $12.30 and last traded at $11.90, with a volume of 11286 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.96.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $16.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.56 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.65.

INPEX Corp. engages in the research, exploration, development, production and sales of oil and natural gas and other mineral resources. It operates through in the following geographic segments: Japan; Asia and Oceania; Eurasia; Middle East and Africa; and Americas. The company was founded on April 3, 2006 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

