Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:INO.UN) Hits New 52-Week Low at $8.64

Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:INO.UN – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$8.64 and last traded at C$9.15, with a volume of 354249 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$9.12.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and set a C$10.00 target price on shares of Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust in a report on Monday, November 15th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$9.83 and its 200 day moving average price is C$9.62. The firm has a market cap of C$301.65 million and a P/E ratio of 7.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.63.

Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT has been created for the purpose of acquiring and owning office properties primarily located in France and Germany but also opportunistically in other European countries where assets meet the REIT's investment criteria.

