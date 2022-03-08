Innsuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE:IHT) versus ARMOUR Residential REIT (NYSE:ARR) Financial Comparison

Innsuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE:IHT – Get Rating) and ARMOUR Residential REIT (NYSE:ARR – Get Rating) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Get Innsuites Hospitality Trust alerts:

4.6% of Innsuites Hospitality Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.5% of ARMOUR Residential REIT shares are owned by institutional investors. 64.2% of Innsuites Hospitality Trust shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.6% of ARMOUR Residential REIT shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Innsuites Hospitality Trust and ARMOUR Residential REIT’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Innsuites Hospitality Trust -13.65% -27.14% -5.13% ARMOUR Residential REIT 19.02% 7.78% 1.66%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Innsuites Hospitality Trust and ARMOUR Residential REIT’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Innsuites Hospitality Trust $4.20 million 7.12 -$2.83 million ($0.10) -33.10 ARMOUR Residential REIT $80.79 million 9.92 $15.36 million $0.13 64.24

ARMOUR Residential REIT has higher revenue and earnings than Innsuites Hospitality Trust. Innsuites Hospitality Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ARMOUR Residential REIT, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Innsuites Hospitality Trust has a beta of 0.11, meaning that its share price is 89% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ARMOUR Residential REIT has a beta of 0.97, meaning that its share price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Innsuites Hospitality Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.02 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.6%. ARMOUR Residential REIT pays an annual dividend of $1.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 14.4%. Innsuites Hospitality Trust pays out -20.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. ARMOUR Residential REIT pays out 923.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. ARMOUR Residential REIT has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. ARMOUR Residential REIT is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Innsuites Hospitality Trust and ARMOUR Residential REIT, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Innsuites Hospitality Trust 0 0 0 0 N/A ARMOUR Residential REIT 0 3 0 0 2.00

ARMOUR Residential REIT has a consensus target price of $10.92, suggesting a potential upside of 30.74%. Given ARMOUR Residential REIT’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe ARMOUR Residential REIT is more favorable than Innsuites Hospitality Trust.

Summary

ARMOUR Residential REIT beats Innsuites Hospitality Trust on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Innsuites Hospitality Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

InnSuites Hospitality Trust engages in the ownership and operation of hotel properties. It operates through the Hotel Operations and Hotel Management Services segment, which operates hotel properties in Arizona and New Mexico. The company was founded by James F. Wirth on June 21, 1971 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

ARMOUR Residential REIT Company Profile (Get Rating)

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the investment in business of investing in fixed rate, hybrid adjustable rate and adjustable rate residential mortgage backed securities. It also invests in residential mortgage backed securities issued or guaranteed by a United States government-sponsored entity such as the Federal National Mortgage Association, the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation or guaranteed by the Government National Mortgage Administration. The company was founded on February 5, 2008 and is headquartered in Vero Beach, FL.

Receive News & Ratings for Innsuites Hospitality Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innsuites Hospitality Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.