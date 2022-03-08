Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:NJUL) Shares Acquired by Cetera Advisor Networks LLC

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:NJUL – Get Rating) by 71.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,790 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,235 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC owned approximately 0.67% of Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – July worth $361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – July in the 3rd quarter valued at $98,000. BCS Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – July by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 8,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,518 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – July in the 3rd quarter valued at $436,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – July in the 3rd quarter valued at $517,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – July during the 3rd quarter worth $556,000.

Get Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF - July alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:NJUL opened at $44.72 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $46.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.14. Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – July has a 12 month low of $44.51 and a 12 month high of $48.33.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NJUL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:NJUL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF - July Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF - July and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.