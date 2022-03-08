Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.19 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Get Rating) to announce $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Infosys’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.18 to $0.19. Infosys posted earnings per share of $0.16 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.8%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Infosys will report full year earnings of $0.71 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.70 to $0.72. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.77 to $0.85. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Infosys.

Get Infosys alerts:

Infosys (NYSE:INFY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 11th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.18. Infosys had a return on equity of 29.75% and a net margin of 18.59%. The business had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.17 EPS.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Wedbush increased their target price on Infosys from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Susquehanna raised Infosys from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Bank of America cut Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.50 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Infosys from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised Infosys from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $22.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.91.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GQG Partners LLC raised its position in Infosys by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 65,512,222 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,657,886,000 after purchasing an additional 7,753,476 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Infosys by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 63,971,848 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,619,125,000 after acquiring an additional 8,841,879 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its position in shares of Infosys by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 29,295,138 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $651,818,000 after acquiring an additional 693,700 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Infosys by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,676,941 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $700,502,000 after buying an additional 2,171,513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Infosys by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 20,180,621 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $510,794,000 after buying an additional 53,906 shares during the last quarter. 15.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of INFY stock traded up $0.75 on Tuesday, hitting $23.33. 20,425,710 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,646,226. Infosys has a 12 month low of $17.24 and a 12 month high of $26.39. The stock has a market cap of $97.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.58 and a 200 day moving average of $23.32.

About Infosys (Get Rating)

Infosys Ltd. is a digital services and consulting company, which engages in the provision of end-to-end business solutions. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Retail, Communication, Energy, Utilities, Resources, Services, Manufacturing, Hi-Tech, Life Sciences, and All Other.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Infosys (INFY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Infosys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infosys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.