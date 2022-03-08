Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $25.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 13.69% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Industrial Logistics Properties Trust is focused on the ownership and leasing of industrial and logistics properties primarily in the United States. The Company’s properties include Hawaii properties, Mainland properties’ leases, Hawaii properties’ leases and Mainland properties. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust is based in NEWTON, United States. “

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 26th. B. Riley dropped their price target on Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.60.

Shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust stock opened at $21.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.25 and a 200-day moving average of $24.81. The stock has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 11.95, a PEG ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.10. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust has a 52-week low of $21.54 and a 52-week high of $28.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 6.47 and a current ratio of 6.47.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.69. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust had a net margin of 54.43% and a return on equity of 11.87%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Industrial Logistics Properties Trust will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,213,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,945,000 after acquiring an additional 568,427 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 88.6% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 863,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,633,000 after acquiring an additional 405,579 shares during the last quarter. Flat Footed LLC bought a new stake in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,288,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 99.1% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 539,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,910,000 after acquiring an additional 268,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,763,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,264,000 after buying an additional 234,600 shares in the last quarter. 83.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (Get Rating)

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, which owns and leases industrial and logistics buildings and leased industrial lands. The company was founded on September 15, 2017 and is headquartered in Newton, MA.

