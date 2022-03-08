Indonesia Energy (NYSE:INDO) Downgraded by Noble Financial

Indonesia Energy (NYSE:INDO – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at Noble Financial from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports.

Shares of NYSE INDO traded down $14.54 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $46.96. 58,765 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,794,242. Indonesia Energy has a 1 year low of $2.61 and a 1 year high of $86.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.03.

Indonesia Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Indonesia Energy Corporation Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company in Indonesia. It holds interests in the Kruh Block, a producing block covering an area of 258 square kilometers with net crude oil proved reserves of 2.63 million barrels located to the northwest of Pendopo, Pali, and South Sumatra; and the Citarum Block, an exploration block covering an area of 3,924.67 square kilometers located onshore in West Java.

