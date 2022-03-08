Indaptus Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:INDP) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Indaptus Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:INDP – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 70,200 shares, a decrease of 34.1% from the January 31st total of 106,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 212,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

NASDAQ:INDP traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $3.85. 50,051 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 164,381. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.55 million, a P/E ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 0.94. Indaptus Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $3.82 and a 1-year high of $28.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.00.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Indaptus Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, January 31st.

In other news, Director Michael James Newman sold 5,870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $29,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Indaptus Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $25,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Indaptus Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $100,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Indaptus Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $111,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Indaptus Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $214,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Indaptus Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $217,000. 55.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Indaptus Therapeutics Company Profile

Indaptus Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on research and development and clinical trials. The company develops formulations of drugs using its proprietary gastric retention technology, the Accordion Pill. The Accordion Pill is an oral drug delivery system that is designed to improve the efficacy and safety of existing drugs and drugs in development by utilizing efficient gastric retention.

