Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Impinj (NASDAQ:PI – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Impinj, Inc. is a provider of referral and information network radio frequency identification solutions to the retail, pharmaceutical, healthcare, food and beverage and other industries. The company’s products include Indy Reader Chips which consists of integrated radio chips and supporting SDKs; Monza Tag Chips, which deliver memory options and extended features to RFID tags and Speedway fixed RFID readers and antennas for RFID-based information. Impinj, Inc. is based in Seattle, Washington. “

Get Impinj alerts:

PI has been the subject of several other research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Impinj from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. increased their price objective on shares of Impinj from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on shares of Impinj from $76.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Impinj from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Impinj from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $94.70.

Shares of NASDAQ PI opened at $56.27 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $77.32 and a 200 day moving average of $70.55. Impinj has a 12-month low of $39.69 and a 12-month high of $94.39. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of -26.67 and a beta of 2.41.

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.15. Impinj had a negative net margin of 26.94% and a negative return on equity of 53.78%. The business had revenue of $52.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.59) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Impinj will post -1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Cathal G. Phelan sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.73, for a total value of $1,374,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Cary Baker sold 337 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.79, for a total transaction of $27,226.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 69,012 shares of company stock worth $4,857,052 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 24.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Impinj in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Impinj in the third quarter valued at about $146,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Impinj by 46.4% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Impinj in the third quarter valued at about $224,000. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Impinj in the third quarter valued at about $255,000. 89.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Impinj (Get Rating)

IImpinj, Inc engages in the development and sale of RAIN, a radio frequency identification solution. Its platform allows inventory management, patient safety, asset tracking and item authentication for the retail, healthcare, supply chain and logistics, hospitality, food and beverage, and industrial manufacturing industries.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Impinj (PI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Impinj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Impinj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.