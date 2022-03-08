Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) PT Raised to C$56.00

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO – Get Rating) (NYSEMKT:IMO) had its target price boosted by investment analysts at CSFB from C$51.00 to C$56.00 in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. CSFB’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 3.95% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Imperial Oil from C$50.00 to C$58.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Tudor Pickering increased their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil to C$56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Imperial Oil to C$51.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Imperial Oil from C$52.00 to C$48.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Imperial Oil to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$53.74.

IMO stock traded down C$0.62 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting C$58.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,078,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,605,116. The company has a market cap of C$39.01 billion and a PE ratio of 16.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$52.61 and its 200-day moving average is C$44.23. Imperial Oil has a 12 month low of C$28.63 and a 12 month high of C$60.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.96.

Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2020, this segment had 138 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

