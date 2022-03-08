Imperial Oil (NYSE:IMO) Sees Large Volume Increase on Analyst Upgrade

Imperial Oil Ltd. (NYSE:IMO – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday after Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on the stock from $51.00 to $56.00. Credit Suisse Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock. 64,516 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the previous session’s volume of 423,865 shares.The stock last traded at $46.22 and had previously closed at $45.99.

IMO has been the subject of several other reports. StockNews.com lowered Imperial Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Imperial Oil to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $56.00 to $63.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $30.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.67.

Imperial Oil Ltd. engages in the provision of integrated oil business. It operates through the following business segments: Upstream, Downstream, Chemical, and Corporate and Other. The Upstream segment includes the exploration and production of crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. The Downstream segment focuses on refining crude oil into petroleum products.

