Immersion Co. (NASDAQ:IMMR) Short Interest Update

Immersion Co. (NASDAQ:IMMR – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 956,600 shares, a decrease of 23.5% from the January 31st total of 1,250,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 850,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Immersion stock traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $5.11. 423,214 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 514,028. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.26. Immersion has a twelve month low of $4.46 and a twelve month high of $11.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $171.30 million, a PE ratio of 12.95, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.78.

Immersion (NASDAQ:IMMR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The software maker reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. Immersion had a return on equity of 14.92% and a net margin of 35.58%. On average, research analysts expect that Immersion will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Aaron Akerman sold 12,693 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.15, for a total transaction of $65,368.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Eric Singer bought 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.28 per share, with a total value of $237,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 15,838 shares of company stock valued at $81,735 over the last quarter. 7.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Invenomic Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Immersion by 79.9% in the 4th quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 1,698,555 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,698,000 after buying an additional 754,286 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Immersion by 287.0% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,264,364 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,220,000 after buying an additional 937,629 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Immersion by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,039,779 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,119,000 after buying an additional 139,538 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in shares of Immersion by 26.7% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,034,662 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,908,000 after buying an additional 218,000 shares during the period. Finally, Skylands Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Immersion by 43.0% in the 3rd quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 942,950 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,450,000 after buying an additional 283,450 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.68% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Immersion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th.

Immersion Corp. engages in the creation, design, development and licensing of patented haptic innovations and software. The firm offers touch sense platform and design services. It focuses on the following target application areas: mobile devices, wearable, consumer, mobile entertainment and other content, console gaming, automotive, medical, and commercial.

