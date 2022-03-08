Illuvium Reaches Market Capitalization of $324.71 Million (ILV)

Illuvium (CURRENCY:ILV) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 8th. One Illuvium coin can now be purchased for approximately $505.06 or 0.01292536 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Illuvium has traded 14.2% lower against the US dollar. Illuvium has a market capitalization of $324.71 million and $21.10 million worth of Illuvium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002560 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001863 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.92 or 0.00043298 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000156 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,587.60 or 0.06622132 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,945.11 or 0.99667620 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.99 or 0.00043491 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.23 or 0.00046662 BTC.

About Illuvium

Illuvium’s total supply is 7,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 642,912 coins. Illuvium’s official Twitter account is @illuviumio

Illuvium Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Illuvium directly using US dollars.

