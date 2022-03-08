IGO Limited (OTCMKTS:IPGDF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

IGO Limited (OTCMKTS:IPGDF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 721,400 shares, a growth of 25.6% from the January 31st total of 574,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2,404.7 days.

Separately, Citigroup raised shares of IGO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th.

Get IGO alerts:

Shares of IGO stock traded up $0.68 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.58. The company had a trading volume of 750 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,071. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.64 and its 200-day moving average is $7.67. IGO has a fifty-two week low of $4.67 and a fifty-two week high of $9.58.

IGO Ltd. is a mining and exploration company focused on metals critical to clean energy, primarily nickel, copper, cobalt and lithium. The company’s operations include the Nova Nickel-Copper Cobalt Project, located east of Norseman in Western Australia, which is an underground mine and processing operation which supplies nickel and copper concentrates.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for IGO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IGO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.