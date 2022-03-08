IFP Advisors Inc Trims Stock Holdings in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

IFP Advisors Inc decreased its holdings in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) by 32.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,985 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,360 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $912,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ENPH. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 1,811.1% in the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 172 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 481.0% in the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 244 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 48.7% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 278 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Enphase Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA boosted its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 269.9% in the third quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 381 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ENPH stock opened at $158.81 on Tuesday. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $108.88 and a 12 month high of $282.46. The stock has a market cap of $21.27 billion, a PE ratio of 155.70 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $148.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $178.91.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.14. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 39.09%. The firm had revenue of $412.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $399.62 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 55.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ENPH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $210.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $294.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $220.00 to $284.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. TheStreet lowered shares of Enphase Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Enphase Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $234.61.

In related news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 15,376 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.81, for a total value of $2,503,366.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Eric Branderiz sold 21,908 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.90, for a total transaction of $4,028,881.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 185,525 shares of company stock worth $31,102,733. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Enphase Energy, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. Its products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps. The company was founded by Raghuveer R.

