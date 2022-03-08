IFP Advisors Inc Sells 9,115 Shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

IFP Advisors Inc reduced its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Get Rating) by 47.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,960 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 9,115 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $1,005,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. IMA Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 94.1% in the 3rd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 330 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 59.5% during the 3rd quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 410 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF stock opened at $105.28 on Tuesday. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $92.49 and a 12-month high of $106.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $102.83 and its 200 day moving average is $99.32.

