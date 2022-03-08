IFP Advisors Inc Purchases 77 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,742 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $1,234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORLY. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,901,412 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,995,056,000 after purchasing an additional 45,413 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,435,559 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $875,575,000 after purchasing an additional 39,440 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 583,700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $356,676,000 after acquiring an additional 22,184 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 514,410 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $314,335,000 after acquiring an additional 84,291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 318,237 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $194,461,000 after acquiring an additional 25,381 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $640.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $675.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Edward Jones downgraded shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $755.00 to $815.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $715.00 to $780.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $699.72.

In other news, SVP Jeffrey Alan Lauro bought 80 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $630.00 per share, with a total value of $50,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 2.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ORLY opened at $660.43 on Tuesday. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 12 month low of $463.41 and a 12 month high of $710.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.24, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50-day moving average of $666.58 and a 200-day moving average of $643.82.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The specialty retailer reported $7.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.05 by $1.59. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 251,634.50% and a net margin of 16.24%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.40 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 33.16 earnings per share for the current year.

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts, maintenance items consisting of oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products, and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

