IFP Advisors Inc Has $1.12 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

IFP Advisors Inc lessened its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Rating) by 30.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,398 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,281 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Symmetry Partners LLC raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 141,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,267,000 after acquiring an additional 1,434 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 27,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,203,000 after purchasing an additional 3,356 shares during the last quarter. Shakespeare Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Shakespeare Wealth Management Inc. now owns 108,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,291,000 after purchasing an additional 5,728 shares during the period. McAdam LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 28.1% in the 4th quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 102,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,472,000 after purchasing an additional 22,581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $214,000.

NYSEARCA:VOE opened at $141.21 on Tuesday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $130.71 and a 12-month high of $154.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $147.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $146.17.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

