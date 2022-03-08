IFP Advisors Inc Cuts Stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST)

IFP Advisors Inc lowered its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST – Get Rating) by 49.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,938 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,205 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF were worth $1,069,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000.

Shares of JMST opened at $50.76 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $50.87. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF has a 52-week low of $50.67 and a 52-week high of $51.15.

