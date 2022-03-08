IFP Advisors Inc Cuts Position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONG)

IFP Advisors Inc decreased its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONG – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,939 shares of the company’s stock after selling 274 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $858,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Brookstone Capital Management raised its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 180.5% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 11,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $880,000 after buying an additional 7,571 shares during the period. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 33,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,637,000 after buying an additional 945 shares during the period. M&R Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Mcdonald Partners LLC grew its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 15.4% in the third quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 5,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 95.6% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,361,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,817,000 after acquiring an additional 665,773 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:VONG opened at $64.23 on Tuesday. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $59.12 and a 52-week high of $80.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $71.48.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th were given a $0.125 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%.

