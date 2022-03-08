IFP Advisors Inc Boosts Stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Get Rating) by 69.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,145 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 880 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF were worth $1,165,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. FourThought Financial LLC acquired a new position in iShares Semiconductor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc acquired a new position in iShares Semiconductor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC increased its position in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 27.4% in the 3rd quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 121 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 310.7% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 230 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 230.6% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 238 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period.

NASDAQ SOXX opened at $426.82 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $492.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $490.52. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a 12-month low of $375.06 and a 12-month high of $559.02.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

