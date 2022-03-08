ICHI Trading 3.6% Higher This Week (ICHI)

ICHI (CURRENCY:ICHI) traded up 3.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 8th. ICHI has a total market cap of $85.74 million and approximately $435,071.00 worth of ICHI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ICHI coin can now be bought for $19.98 or 0.00051677 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, ICHI has traded up 3.6% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002587 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001867 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.87 or 0.00043647 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000157 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,571.00 or 0.06650252 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $38,614.27 or 0.99881320 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.75 or 0.00043320 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.09 or 0.00046785 BTC.

ICHI Profile

ICHI’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,291,434 coins. ICHI’s official Twitter account is @ichifarm

ICHI Coin Trading

