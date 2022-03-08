ICE ROCK MINING (ROCK2) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $57,981.00

ICE ROCK MINING (CURRENCY:ROCK2) traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 8th. In the last week, ICE ROCK MINING has traded 12.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One ICE ROCK MINING coin can now be purchased for $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ICE ROCK MINING has a total market cap of $25,042.84 and approximately $57,981.00 worth of ICE ROCK MINING was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002586 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001869 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.83 or 0.00043524 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000157 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,566.77 or 0.06636736 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $38,654.69 or 0.99947041 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.75 or 0.00043302 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.00 or 0.00046540 BTC.

About ICE ROCK MINING

ICE ROCK MINING’s total supply is 15,724,272 coins. ICE ROCK MINING’s official Twitter account is @icerockmining and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ICE ROCK MINING is icerockmining.io . The official message board for ICE ROCK MINING is medium.com/@dias.kurmanov

According to CryptoCompare, “The ROCK2 token is an Ethereum-based token that allows users to buy mining power in the Ice Rock Mining operation. “

ICE ROCK MINING Coin Trading

