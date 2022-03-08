HyreCar Inc. (NASDAQ:HYRE) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

HyreCar Inc. (NASDAQ:HYRE – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,120,000 shares, an increase of 33.3% from the January 31st total of 1,590,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 282,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.5 days. Currently, 10.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of HyreCar by 5,862.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 29,310 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of HyreCar by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 958,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,049,000 after purchasing an additional 171,462 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of HyreCar by 95.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 287,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,020,000 after purchasing an additional 140,379 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of HyreCar by 97.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 272,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,691,000 after purchasing an additional 134,353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of HyreCar in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,263,000. Institutional investors own 68.97% of the company’s stock.

HyreCar stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.46. 5,495 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 181,838. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.15. The firm has a market cap of $52.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.79 and a beta of 2.77. HyreCar has a fifty-two week low of $2.26 and a fifty-two week high of $24.21.

Several research firms have recently commented on HYRE. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of HyreCar from $22.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of HyreCar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $15.00 to $10.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

HyreCar, Inc engages in the operation of a peer-to-peer car-sharing marketplace. Its services allow car owners to rent their idle cars to ridesharing service drivers. The company was founded by Anshu Bansal and Abhishek Arora in September 2014 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

