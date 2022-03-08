Hyper Finance Price Down 21.7% Over Last 7 Days (HYFI)

Hyper Finance (CURRENCY:HYFI) traded 4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 8th. During the last seven days, Hyper Finance has traded down 21.7% against the US dollar. One Hyper Finance coin can now be bought for about $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. Hyper Finance has a total market capitalization of $17,989.63 and $2.00 worth of Hyper Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002577 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001866 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.13 or 0.00044137 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000157 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,580.31 or 0.06646778 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,772.26 or 0.99876007 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.98 or 0.00043739 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.07 or 0.00046556 BTC.

Hyper Finance Coin Profile

Hyper Finance’s total supply is 200,371,432 coins and its circulating supply is 31,658,686 coins. Hyper Finance’s official Twitter account is @hyper_finance

Buying and Selling Hyper Finance

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hyper Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hyper Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hyper Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

