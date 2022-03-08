Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) Insider Mark R. Vondrasek Sells 3,252 Shares

Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H – Get Rating) insider Mark R. Vondrasek sold 3,252 shares of Hyatt Hotels stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.88, for a total value of $282,533.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE H traded up $2.38 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $84.61. The stock had a trading volume of 1,393,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,113,764. The company has a market cap of $9.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.86 and a beta of 1.48. Hyatt Hotels Co. has a fifty-two week low of $67.70 and a fifty-two week high of $108.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $94.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.04.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($2.78) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($2.66). Hyatt Hotels had a negative net margin of 7.33% and a negative return on equity of 16.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.77) earnings per share. Hyatt Hotels’s revenue was up 153.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Hyatt Hotels Co. will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in H. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 5,392,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,800,000 after buying an additional 705,468 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 30.7% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,715,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,380,000 after buying an additional 638,658 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Hyatt Hotels by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,962,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,179,000 after acquiring an additional 311,704 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,256,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,908,000 after purchasing an additional 105,348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 996,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,819,000 after purchasing an additional 3,245 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on H shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Truist Financial upgraded Hyatt Hotels from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Bank of America upgraded Hyatt Hotels from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. StockNews.com lowered Hyatt Hotels from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Hyatt Hotels currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.69.

Hyatt Hotels Corp. engages in the development and management of resort and hotel chains. It operates through the following segments: Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group. The Owned and Leased Hotels segment offers hospitality services and hotels.

