Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) Insider Mark R. Vondrasek Sells 3,252 Shares

Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H – Get Rating) insider Mark R. Vondrasek sold 3,252 shares of Hyatt Hotels stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.88, for a total value of $282,533.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Shares of NYSE H traded up $2.38 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $84.61. The stock had a trading volume of 1,393,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,113,764. The company has a market cap of $9.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.86 and a beta of 1.48. Hyatt Hotels Co. has a fifty-two week low of $67.70 and a fifty-two week high of $108.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $94.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.04.
Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($2.78) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($2.66). Hyatt Hotels had a negative net margin of 7.33% and a negative return on equity of 16.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.77) earnings per share. Hyatt Hotels’s revenue was up 153.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Hyatt Hotels Co. will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of research analysts have recently commented on H shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Truist Financial upgraded Hyatt Hotels from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Bank of America upgraded Hyatt Hotels from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. StockNews.com lowered Hyatt Hotels from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Hyatt Hotels currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.69.
Hyatt Hotels Company Profile (Get Rating)
Hyatt Hotels Corp. engages in the development and management of resort and hotel chains. It operates through the following segments: Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group. The Owned and Leased Hotels segment offers hospitality services and hotels.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Hyatt Hotels (H)
- The Bottom Is In For Desktop Metal
- It’s Time To Shop For Dick’s Sporting Goods Again
- Macy’s Stock is Hitting on All Cylinders
- 3 Inflation Proof Stocks Worth the Price
- Marketbat Podcast:Trading Stocks With Ongoing Russia-Ukraine Crisis
Receive News & Ratings for Hyatt Hotels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hyatt Hotels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.