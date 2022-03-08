HYA Advisors Inc Has $10.69 Million Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

HYA Advisors Inc grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Get Rating) by 97.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 96,879 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,861 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF comprises about 3.8% of HYA Advisors Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. HYA Advisors Inc’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $10,685,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 53.0% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,467,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,633,000 after acquiring an additional 1,546,763 shares during the last quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 324.7% during the 4th quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 1,629,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,009,000 after buying an additional 1,245,893 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 40.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,101,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,643,000 after buying an additional 1,171,866 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,573,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,933,000 after buying an additional 783,220 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 40.4% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,254,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,088,000 after buying an additional 648,345 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of BATS EFG traded down $3.15 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $87.30. 1,265,110 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $67.58 and a 1 year high of $85.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $101.33 and a 200 day moving average of $107.01.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.