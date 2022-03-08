Hunting (LON:HTG) Sets New 12-Month High Following Insider Buying Activity

Hunting PLC (LON:HTG – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday following insider buying activity. The stock traded as high as GBX 314.18 ($4.12) and last traded at GBX 311 ($4.07), with a volume of 607437 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 263 ($3.45).

Specifically, insider Bruce Ferguson purchased 14,784 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 219 ($2.87) per share, with a total value of £32,376.96 ($42,422.64).

A number of research analysts recently commented on HTG shares. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Hunting from GBX 320 ($4.19) to GBX 200 ($2.62) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Hunting from GBX 300 ($3.93) to GBX 330 ($4.32) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. lowered their price objective on shares of Hunting from GBX 320 ($4.19) to GBX 200 ($2.62) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Hunting from GBX 270 ($3.54) to GBX 280 ($3.67) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hunting has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 257 ($3.37).

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 219.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 196.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.13, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a current ratio of 6.06. The company has a market capitalization of £507.75 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.70.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 21st will be paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.28%. Hunting’s dividend payout ratio is currently -0.22%.

About Hunting (LON:HTG)

Hunting PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes tools and components for the upstream oil and gas industry worldwide. The company offers perforating guns and hardware, energetics charges, and instrumentation products; and connections, oil country tubular goods, drilling tools, subsea equipment, intervention tools, and electronics.

