Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) Downgraded by Susquehanna Bancshares

Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded shares of Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Rating) from a positive rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has $92.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock, down from their previous price target of $102.00.
HUBG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Hub Group from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Hub Group from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Cowen increased their target price on Hub Group from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Susquehanna downgraded Hub Group from a positive rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $102.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hub Group from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $92.83.
HUBG opened at $83.01 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.44 and a beta of 0.94. Hub Group has a 52 week low of $62.15 and a 52 week high of $87.21. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.44.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HUBG. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hub Group by 406.9% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,316,449 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $90,506,000 after buying an additional 1,056,748 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hub Group by 48,125.5% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 636,576 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $43,765,000 after buying an additional 635,256 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Hub Group by 188.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 711,470 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $48,914,000 after buying an additional 464,796 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hub Group by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,586,538 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $554,851,000 after buying an additional 288,491 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Hub Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $11,137,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.52% of the company’s stock.
Hub Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
Hub Group, Inc engages in the provision of multi-modal transportation and logistics solutions. Its solutions include intermodal transportation, truck brokerage, asset trucking, and dedicated trucking. It serves the retail, e-commerce, paper, chemical, healthcare, glass, private equity, and automotive industries.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Hub Group (HUBG)
- Cheesecake Factory is Reversing Higher
- Analysts And Institutions Turn On BJ’s Wholesale Club
- Volatility Spikes On Russian Aggression, Equity Markets Reverse
- Morgan Stanley Stock Getting Attractive on the Sell-Off
- Palo Alto Networks Stock is Heating Up
Receive News & Ratings for Hub Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hub Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.