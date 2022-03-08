Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) Downgraded by Susquehanna Bancshares

Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded shares of Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Rating) from a positive rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has $92.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock, down from their previous price target of $102.00.

HUBG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Hub Group from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Hub Group from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Cowen increased their target price on Hub Group from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Susquehanna downgraded Hub Group from a positive rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $102.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hub Group from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $92.83.

HUBG opened at $83.01 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.44 and a beta of 0.94. Hub Group has a 52 week low of $62.15 and a 52 week high of $87.21. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.44.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The transportation company reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $1.06. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. Hub Group had a return on equity of 13.78% and a net margin of 4.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Hub Group will post 6.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HUBG. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hub Group by 406.9% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,316,449 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $90,506,000 after buying an additional 1,056,748 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hub Group by 48,125.5% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 636,576 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $43,765,000 after buying an additional 635,256 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Hub Group by 188.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 711,470 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $48,914,000 after buying an additional 464,796 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hub Group by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,586,538 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $554,851,000 after buying an additional 288,491 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Hub Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $11,137,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.52% of the company’s stock.

Hub Group, Inc engages in the provision of multi-modal transportation and logistics solutions. Its solutions include intermodal transportation, truck brokerage, asset trucking, and dedicated trucking. It serves the retail, e-commerce, paper, chemical, healthcare, glass, private equity, and automotive industries.

