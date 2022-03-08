Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) Shares Acquired by Diversified Trust Co

Diversified Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,088 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,414 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $785,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in Hormel Foods by 63.4% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in Hormel Foods during the 3rd quarter worth $57,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods in the 2nd quarter worth $96,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods in the 3rd quarter worth $101,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC raised its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 40.5% in the 3rd quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 2,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Hormel Foods from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Hormel Foods from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Hormel Foods from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Hormel Foods in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Hormel Foods from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.20.

In other news, VP Gary Jamison sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.30, for a total value of $402,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, VP Jana L. Haynes sold 14,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.14, for a total value of $692,874.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Hormel Foods stock opened at $52.20 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $48.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $28.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.10. Hormel Foods Co. has a 12 month low of $40.48 and a 12 month high of $53.19.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.44. The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 7.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hormel Foods Corp. engages in the production of meat and food products. It operates through the following segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International and Other. The Grocery Products segment consists primarily of the processing, marketing, and sale of shelf-stable food products sold in the retail market.

