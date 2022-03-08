Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Shares Bought by Addenda Capital Inc.

Addenda Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 72,732 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the quarter. Addenda Capital Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $15,165,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HON. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 1.0% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 479,928 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $101,879,000 after buying an additional 4,658 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 2.2% during the third quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 132,274 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $28,079,000 after purchasing an additional 2,894 shares during the period. HCR Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 51.1% during the third quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 14,690 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,118,000 after purchasing an additional 4,967 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 4.7% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,858 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,942,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 2.6% during the third quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 106,623 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $22,634,000 after purchasing an additional 2,658 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:HON traded up $1.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $183.29. 43,582 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,956,635. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $199.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $210.99. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $174.42 and a 12 month high of $236.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The conglomerate reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $8.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.74 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 30.52% and a net margin of 16.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.07 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be issued a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.49%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HON shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Honeywell International from $265.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Honeywell International from $245.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Honeywell International from $216.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Honeywell International from $237.00 to $243.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Honeywell International from $226.00 to $211.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $231.57.

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes, specialty chemicals, electronic and advanced materials, process technology for refining and petrochemicals, and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business, and transportation.

