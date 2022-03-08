Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN) to Post FY2024 Earnings of $0.48 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts

Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at William Blair issued their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Hillman Solutions in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 2nd. William Blair analyst R. Merkel forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.48 for the year.

A number of other research firms have also commented on HLMN. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hillman Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Hillman Solutions from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.79.

Hillman Solutions stock opened at $10.46 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.51. Hillman Solutions has a one year low of $8.12 and a one year high of $13.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 2.23.

Hillman Solutions (NASDAQ:HLMN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.07.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HLMN. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Hillman Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth about $150,000. Eidelman Virant Capital acquired a new position in Hillman Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth about $4,760,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in Hillman Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new position in Hillman Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth about $134,000. Finally, Reinhart Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Hillman Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth about $15,784,000. 87.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CMO Jarrod Streng acquired 9,500 shares of Hillman Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.45 per share, for a total transaction of $99,275.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas Cahill acquired 94,786 shares of Hillman Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.60 per share, for a total transaction of $1,004,731.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 161,186 shares of company stock worth $1,694,802.

Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, Hillman is a leading North American provider of complete hardware solutions, delivered with industry best customer service to over 40,000 locations. Hillman designs innovative product and merchandising solutions for complex categories that deliver an outstanding customer experience to home improvement centers, mass merchants, national and regional hardware stores, pet supply stores, and OEM & Industrial customers.

