HighTower Trust Services LTA Has $6.53 Million Stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

HighTower Trust Services LTA trimmed its stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 137,754 shares of the company’s stock after selling 729 shares during the period. HighTower Trust Services LTA’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $6,528,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Altria Group by 4.9% during the third quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. boosted its stake in Altria Group by 2.0% during the third quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 11,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Altria Group by 9.9% during the third quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 2,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Graypoint LLC boosted its stake in Altria Group by 5.1% during the third quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 4,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Altria Group by 3.7% during the third quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.01% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MO. Bank of America downgraded shares of Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Altria Group from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.25.

Altria Group stock traded down $1.28 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $51.57. 898,118 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,636,811. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a 50 day moving average of $50.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.08. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.53 and a 12 month high of $53.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.01. Altria Group had a net margin of 9.51% and a return on equity of 1,009.13%. The company had revenue of $6.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.98%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 270.68%.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Oral tobacco products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment consists of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

