HighTower Trust Services LTA Buys Shares of 8,557 iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

HighTower Trust Services LTA bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 8,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,082,000.
Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 147.9% in the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $55,000. Field & Main Bank bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $68,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $72,000.
NYSEARCA:IVV traded up $2.73 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $423.93. 1,608,861 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,390,480. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $382.83 and a one year high of $482.07. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $451.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $454.42.
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
