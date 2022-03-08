HighTower Trust Services LTA Buys 3,802 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

HighTower Trust Services LTA increased its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 284,677 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,802 shares during the quarter. Coca-Cola comprises about 1.6% of HighTower Trust Services LTA’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. HighTower Trust Services LTA’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $16,856,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola during the third quarter valued at $244,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in Coca-Cola by 13.0% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 757,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,988,000 after purchasing an additional 87,334 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Coca-Cola by 2.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 48,263,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,611,557,000 after purchasing an additional 951,106 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola during the second quarter valued at $468,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Coca-Cola by 1.2% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,861,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,432,000 after purchasing an additional 59,014 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.82% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola stock traded down $1.82 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $59.26. 1,990,289 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,485,376. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12 month low of $50.17 and a 12 month high of $63.02. The company has a market cap of $256.92 billion, a PE ratio of 26.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $60.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.37.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.04. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 25.28% and a return on equity of 42.21%. The business had revenue of $9.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.93 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This is a boost from Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.34%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on KO shares. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group set a $66.00 target price on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.00.

In other Coca-Cola news, SVP Jennifer K. Mann sold 11,337 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.90, for a total transaction of $713,097.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Alfredo Rivera sold 17,709 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.60, for a total transaction of $1,108,583.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 353,920 shares of company stock valued at $21,391,520 over the last quarter. 1.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

