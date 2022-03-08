HighTower Trust Services LTA Boosts Holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

HighTower Trust Services LTA lifted its holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,843 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 470 shares during the period. HighTower Trust Services LTA’s holdings in 3M were worth $2,814,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of 3M by 1.5% in the third quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,805 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $667,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of 3M by 0.7% in the third quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,155 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,431,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its stake in shares of 3M by 1.6% in the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 3,534 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $620,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of 3M by 4.4% in the third quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,410 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. lifted its stake in shares of 3M by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 8,960 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,592,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 66.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MMM shares. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of 3M from $178.00 to $170.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of 3M from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Argus lowered their price objective on shares of 3M from $225.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of 3M from $195.00 to $182.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of 3M from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $179.57.

Shares of NYSE:MMM traded up $4.06 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $147.34. 143,732 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,869,542. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.51, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.15. 3M has a 12-month low of $139.74 and a 12-month high of $208.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $164.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $175.38.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $8.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.58 billion. 3M had a net margin of 16.75% and a return on equity of 40.84%. The company’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.38 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that 3M will post 10.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be issued a $1.49 dividend. This represents a $5.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.05%. This is a boost from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. 3M’s payout ratio is presently 58.89%.

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety, and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

