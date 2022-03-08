Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $77.33.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Hibbett Sports from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut their target price on shares of Hibbett Sports from $120.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Hibbett Sports from $100.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hibbett Sports from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on shares of Hibbett Sports from $110.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th.

In other news, Director Anthony F. Crudele bought 1,677 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $69.25 per share, for a total transaction of $116,132.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 2,100 shares of company stock valued at $146,000. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Hibbett Sports by 41.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 57,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,102,000 after purchasing an additional 16,777 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hibbett Sports by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 179,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,896,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hibbett Sports by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 70,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,063,000 after acquiring an additional 3,019 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Hibbett Sports by 25.9% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 5,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Hibbett Sports by 45.6% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 6,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after acquiring an additional 2,008 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.62% of the company’s stock.

HIBB traded up $3.11 on Thursday, reaching $45.07. The stock had a trading volume of 8,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 502,924. Hibbett Sports has a 12-month low of $40.30 and a 12-month high of $101.65. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $58.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.54. The company has a market cap of $617.01 million, a P/E ratio of 3.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 2.03.

Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, March 4th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25. The business had revenue of $383.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $383.87 million. Hibbett Sports had a net margin of 10.31% and a return on equity of 48.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Hibbett Sports will post 9.93 EPS for the current year.

Hibbett, Inc engages in the provision of sporting goods business. Its stores are operating under the Hibbett Sporting Goods and City Gear banners and an omni-channel platform. The firm features a core selection of brand name merchandise emphasizing athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment and related accessories.

